A woman and an employee of Pakistan air force died in two different road accidents today.

According to the reports, Noman lodged a complaint in police station that his grandmother was crossing the road when a motorcycle rickshaw with full speed crashed into her. She sustained many injuries and died on spot.

On the other hand, Muhammad Bashir filed a complaint in Kahuta police station that his son Zulqarnain, who was an employee in Pakistan air force, was on his way riding a motorcycle when a Suzuki van bearing registration number RIH-(A) 249 came from the opposite direction and while taking U-turn hit him.

He was severely injured and was rushed to the nearby Holy Family Hospital for first aid but he could not bear the injuries and died there.

The police registered separate cases and have started investigation.