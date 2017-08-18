As many as 22 Ferraris, including a commander of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, surrendered to authorities at the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Quetta.

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the 22 separatists along with their commander Ainuddin surrendered at Madadgar.

“Today's ceremony is a sequel to a number of ceremonies held in different parts of Balochistan during which hundreds of Ferraris have surrendered including militant commands Balkh Sher Badeeni who surrendered in January this year,” the statement added.