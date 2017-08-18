GUJRANWALA - The CIA Police claimed to have held two members of a dacoit gang involved in various incidents of bank dacoity and recovered huge amount of cash here.

According to City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan, the accused identified as Shahzaib and Saifullah were wanted by the police in various dacoity cases. He said that the accused also shot dead a security guard for resisting a dacoity at bank. He said that a CIA team under the supervision of DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar was tasked with arresting the accused. He said that the team members arrested the accused who, during preliminary investigation, confessed to have looted cash from MCB Sialkot Road, ABL Hafizabad Road, UBL Shalimar Town and MCB Qila Didar Singh branches.

The police also recovered millions of rupees and illegal arms from their possession. He announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the CIA team.