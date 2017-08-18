LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to appear in NAB office in Lahore today (Friday) to record their statement in Azizia Steel Mills case.

The Sharif family members chose not to personally appear before NAB today to record their statements in Azizia Steel Mills case. Instead they will be represented by their counsel.

Teams have been formed to prepare four references against Sharif family on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, stated NAB sources.

Meanwhile, a copy of the controversial volume 10 of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has been obtained by NAB Rawalpindi on Thursday for the investigation against Sharif family. They have delivered the copy of volume 10 to NAB Lahore team and have arrived in Lahore to assist in investigation against Sharif family.

On July 28, a five judge larger bench of the Supreme Court while disqualifying Nawaz Sharif under Article 62(1)( f) of the Constitution had asked NAB to file four references in the Rawalpindi accountability court within six weeks on the basis of the material collected and referred to by the JIT as well as that already available with the Federal Investigation Agency and NAB.

In the meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court to contest the basis of his disqualification and had also submitted a separated application to suspend the final verdict in the Panama Papers case as long as the review petition is pending.