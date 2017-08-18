Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting on Thursday.

Various matters of bilateral interest including ongoing development projects and public welfare schemes came under discussion during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana said the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had taken wonderful steps for providing relief to the people and added that Shahbaz Sharif had left no stone unturned for the prosperity and well-being of the people. “Due to his continuous efforts, unique progress in Punjab has become a role model for other provinces,” he added.

He said the credit of speedy development in the Punjab goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his team.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif talked on the occasion and said that public service as well as provision of relief to them was top priority of the government and annual development programme was being implemented which was largest in the history of the province.

He said public interest was most dear to him and politics was the name of providing service to the people. “Hollow slogans do not bring any change; rather it requires hard work,” he said adding that the journey of public service and prosperity would be further accelerated. Meanwhile, member National Assembly Awais Leghari called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Thursday.

During the meeting, progress on various ongoing development schemes meant for the people of southern Punjab was reviewed.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said the progress and prosperity of southern Punjab was his mission and expressed the satisfaction that mega projects worth billions of rupees had been completed speedily.

He said, work on a number of welfare-oriented projects was in progress and he was personally supervising the progress on public-welfare schemes in the southern part of the province.

He said metro bus project had given new identity to the historic city of Multan and people were enjoying speedy, comfortable transport facilities. He pointed out that more resources had been allocated for the welfare of people of southern Punjab in annual development programme as compared to their population ratio.

MNA Awais Leghari said the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had adopted unprecedented measures for the development and prosperity of people of southern Punjab and the development projects amounting to billions of rupees were a wonderful gift of the Punjab government to the people living there.