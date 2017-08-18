Educated youth prime target of ISIS: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked the youth to remain mindful and vigilant to hostile narratives of terror outfits through the social media.

“The educated youth is the prime target of the ISIS and its affiliates, be extra cautious,” the COAS said this during his visit to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate and his interaction with the youth undergoing annual internship programme at the ISPR.

“The Pakistan Army is capable of meeting all internal and external challenges and has achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism,” the army chief said, according to a press statement issued by the ISPR.

The COAS congratulated the students on the successful completion of the internship programme.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth and the future of Pakistan belonged to them.

Gen Bajwa said that he has full confidence and optimism that the Pakistani youth will lead Pakistan to a new era of peace and progress.

The COAS asked the interns to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow the rule of law and avoid shortcuts in life.

In response to a question that how did he maintain his morale amid so much of challenges and pressures, the COAS replied that selfless motivation of his outfit (Pakistan army) and the hope he sees in the future of Pakistan (the youth) keeps him motivated and committed to the cause.

He also assured the students that the army was committed to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan.

“Every Pakistani is a soldier of the operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad,” the COAS said. He also said that the Pakistan Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenge.

“It has achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism,” he said adding, however for enduring peace each one of us has to contribute our respective bit.

“Your success and progress in life depends on three things; Faith in Allah, serve your parents and hard work. This trinity is key to success,” the COAS remarked in response to the question on key to success in life.

The annual Internship Programme 2017 was held from July 11 to 17 August 2017 comprising students from various educational institutions across the country including FATA.

POLISH COMMANDER CALLS ON COAS

APP adds: Commander Polish Land Forces Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on regional security’s situation and issues of mutual interest including defence, training and bilateral security cooperation, a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations said.

He was given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities of Pakistan Army.

Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the commander of the Polish Land Force laid wreath at “Yadgar-e-Shuhada.”

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Khalifeh Saraireh also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, matters related to regional security and military cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

