LAHORE - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refused to support the PML-N over scraping of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. The JUI-F head met former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here yesterday. The meeting lasted for around 40 minutes.

During the meeting, the matter of scrapping Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution came under discussion. According to media reports, Maulana refused to support the PML-N on abolition of the said provisions of the Constitution which enshrine the yardstick of ‘sadiq’ and ‘ameen’ for anyone to become member of the parliament. Fazl and Sharif on behalf of their respective political parties, agreed to contest the next election in Khyber PK jointly, the reports added.

It may be mentioned that when 18th Constitution Amendment was being processed for legislation during the last PPP government, the JUI-F had vehemently resisted the parties which wanted sadiq and ameen conditions laid down in 62(1)F of the Constitution, to be erased.

OUR STAFF REPORTER