Those Pakistani pilgrims staying in Makkah for performing Hajj commended govt’s efforts to facilitate them in SA.

Interacting with Radio Pakistan’s correspondent Zahid Hameed in Makkah, Khalid Mustafa a senior journalist who is performing Hajj under the government scheme said he is extremely happy to see the facilitates including that of transport, accommodation, food and medical care made available to the Hujjaj by the ministry of religious affairs.

He said Pakistani Hujjaj are not abandoned rather they are being well taken care of.

He suggested the guides need to be trained on professional lines so that they could better help the Hujjaj.

Another pilgrim Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Baig who is an educationist by profession said that round the clock transport is available to the Hujjaj.

Similarly, a four star accommodation has been provided to the Hujjaj with comfortable rooms and new furniture.

Dr Taimur Ahmad said the government’s hajj package is not only inexpensive but also best in arrangements.

The Hujjaj expressed the confidence that the government will continue its efforts in future to further reinforce the arrangements.