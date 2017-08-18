Sindh High Court (SHC) fixed date of hearing appeal of Faisal Mota today against the death sentence awarded to him for plotting the murder of journalist Wali Khan Baber on 21st August.

It is to be mentioned here that some TV channels ran story that SHC Circuit Bench Larkana overturned the death sentence awarded to Mota in the high profile murder case and ordered retrial on 15th August. However, the news turned out to be false. Neither the court overturned the death sentence nor did it order a retrial.

The SHC Larkana bench reserved verdict by concluding hearing of the appeal of Mota against his conviction on 15th August.

The SHC set 21st August as date today for further hearing of the appeal of Faisal Mota against the death sentence.

The death sentence was awarded by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Kandhkot in March 2014 for plotting the 2011 murder of television journalist Wali Babar in Karachi.

Mota, a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was later arrested and detained in March 2015 in Karachi after Rangers conducted a raid at the MQM headquarters.

Geo News journalist Wali Khan Babar was on his way to home when he was shot dead in Liaquatabad, Karachi on January 13, 2011.