ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected the perception that he has had differences with all army chiefs, saying his government has also had cordial relations with certain military leaders.

Sharif said this in an interview with the BBC on Thursday. Successive dismissals of PML-N government have fueled the perception that Sharif does not have a good working relationship with the country’s judiciary and armed forces.

But Sharif rejected that perception in his interview with the BBC on Thursday.

“I have had a cordial relationship with army generals. I have never deviated from the Constitution and strongly believe in the rule of law,” he said.

“There are certainly some [generals] with whom I had good relations,” he said. “I never violated the Constitution, have followed the law and do not agree with anyone who does not believe in the supremacy of law and the Constitution.”

Nawaz said only former president Pervaiz Musharraf and not the entire army was against him. “We need to decide the direction of the country and this would only be possible when we respect the sanctity of the vote,” he added.

“The rest of the army was not even aware that there had been a coup and a large number of army men were not happy with the coup,” said the former premier.

Sharif claimed that the objective of Imran Khan-led PTI was to oust him from power and they had pursued the idea for years.

The former premier further said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was affected due to the months-long sit-ins “but in spite of that, the country progressed”.

“The sit-in lasted for around four months, tell me what it was for?”

“From day one, their objective was to oust me from power, especially the PTI,” claimed Sharif.

He added that once the sit-ins failed, his opponents went to the Supreme Court and petitioned against him which was at first dismissed and termed as ‘frivolous’, but was later accepted by the apex court. The former prime minister also said that the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the Sharif family over the Panama Papers scandal, were known to be against him and his family.

“All those who were part of the JIT were against us, but we still presented ourselves for accountability,” said Sharif.

He added that he would have been ashamed if he was investigated over corruption cases but the investigations focused on his family business.

Referring to his disqualification, the former prime minister reiterated that the sanctity of the vote was “torn apart”. “This is not how nations are built. It is a joke with the nation but at least we have now identified the root of the problem,” said the PML-N leader.

“We did not respect the sanctity of the vote. Had we learned our lessons, there would not have been four martial laws in the country,” said Sharif.

Earlier in August, Sharif led a defiant crowd of supporters from Islamabad to his hometown of Lahore, in a four-day procession that brought thousands onto the streets in a show of force.

During the trip Sharif repeatedly lambasted his disqualification, saying the decision was an “insult” to Pakistanis and their vote.

The ousted prime minister said that he was not in favour of a clash among state institutions but avoiding such confrontation was not his responsibility alone.

“This is not my sole responsibility, it is of all of us,” he told BBC, reiterating his resolve of not letting the sanctity of the people’s vote be disrespected. About his ongoing campaign against the Supreme Court verdict in Panama Papers case, Nawaz said he was not doing so to become PM again. “The seat of the PM is not a bed of roses; it is a crown of thorns…becoming a PM itself is a sacrifice.”

While he refrained from answering any question about PTI chief Imran Khan, about PPP’s Asif Zardari, Nawaz said: “I have neither asked him nor do I intend to”. He claimed that his party did not violate the Charter of Democracy even once. “There has been one violation and that is NRO, which was between Musharraf and others. That should not have happened.”

“There should not be clash of interest. All institutions should dispense duties within the ambit of constitution and parliament should monitor and ensure it.

Answering a question whether he was going to opt for politics of resistance, Sharif said, he would struggle to ensure sanctity of vote.

“Everybody knows about WhatsApp call and the JIT members. But me, Shehbaz, my sons and daughter appeared before the JIT. We were interrogated about family business of three generations since 1972.”

Sharif stated he respectfully bid adieu to Asif Zardari, did not victimise political opponents and even faced sit-in with patience and fortitude.

Monitoring Desk