ISLAMABAD: Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Nadeem Makarevic Thursday called on Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.

Both sides discussed the matters of mutual interests during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The interior minister said the mutual trade level between two countries has reached to the figure of $20 million, which he termed

a good omen to further boost mutual trade ties.

Ahsan Iqbal underlined the importance to further boost the mutual contacts between two countries for exchange of culture and

students.

He said the film, jointly produced by Pakistan and Bosnia, was reflecting the culture of both countries.