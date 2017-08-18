OKARA - Islam is a complete religion and it cannot be separated from politics. It guides mankind to adopt better ways in politics for welfare of the society.

It was stated by Milli Muslim League (MML) central leader Dr Zaeemuddin Lakhvi and district president Abdul Ghafoor Fahad while addressing a press conference at Okara Press Club here.

They said that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam and Muslims of this soil will not allow any anti-Pakistan upsurge. They pledged to provide the Sadiq and Amin leadership to the country. They disclosed that the MML will contest election in the NA-120. They said that the MML has been established to struggle for Sharia enforcement in the country.

NEW PMA BODY SWORN IN

The 220-bed District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital will be upgraded to 500 beds soon while its new emergency block will be inaugurated next month, pledged a lawmaker here.

The problems of young doctors would be solved on priority basis, said MNA Ch Riazul Haq while addressing the Pakistan Medical Association’s local chapter’s oath-taking ceremony at PMA House. The guest of honour of the ceremony was Dr Zohra Khan. New PMA district president Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Secretary General Dr Shamshad Rasool and other office-bearers took oath of their offices.

The new body felicitated the meeting on the 70th Independence Day, and said that he and his cabinet would do their utmost to solve the problems of the community.

The chief guest said the DHQ Hospital would be upgraded with the provision of essential equipments, machinery and staff. He said that the problems of young doctors would be addressed on priority basis.