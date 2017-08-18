Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally received the picture and thumb impression data of voters of constituency NA-120, Lahore-III from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

According to an ECP official, the data was essential for use of Biometric Voting Machines (BVM) in by-election in the said constituency on trial basis.

He said the commission had formally written a letter to the Nadra chief asking him to provide the required data of voters list, thumb impression and pictures by August 17.

He said after receiving the data, the ECP had immediately started training its staff for use of these machines in by-election of the following constituencies on trial basis.

He said the ECP would take steps to educate voters and candidates of the constituencies concerned. This step would help ECP to get support of voters and candidates in achieving better results from the use of these machines, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission had asked Nadra to immediately provide required data for use of BVM on trial basis in by-election.