WAZIRABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address a public meeting at Allah Wala Chowk in Wazirabad on Saturday (tomorrow).

Nawaz Sharif will stopover in Wazirabad on the way to Lalamusa where he is scheduled to offer condolence to the parents of teenaged Hamid, who was crushed to death during “homecoming” rally on GT Road on Aug 11.

The decision was made during a meeting of representatives of Wazirabad including MNA Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema, MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, Imtiaz Azhar Bagri and Umar Gondal with Hamza Shehbaz, who was flanked by provincial ministers - Rana Sana Ullah, Mansha Ullah Butt and Malik Parvez in Model Town Lahore.

Hamza Shehbaz told the visiting delegation that Nawaz Sharif could not stop at Wazirabad on Aug11, during homecoming rally on GT Road due to lack of time. “Now Nawaz Sharif has decided to contact and meet Wazirabadis on Aug 19, on the way to Lalamusa,” Hamza informed. It has been learn that the former prime minister will travel through helicopter.