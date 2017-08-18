KHANEWAL: A clash between the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resulted in the death of one person, while two were injured in Khanewal early Friday morning.

The workers of the opposing political parties had clashed during Independence Day rally, according to the police. However, the workers confronted one another again near Khanewal’s Al-Hadees Chowk. They attacked each other with sticks and iron rods.

The clash resulted in the death of a second-year student, identified as Aalim Amir. Two people were injured while one person also went missing in the clash.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

The deceased has been said to belong to PML-N. The missing person, identified as Rana Bilawal, was later found outside his house in an injured condition.

A case had been registered against 13 PTI workers and police is now operations to arrest suspects, who managed to escape after the clash.