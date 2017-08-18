SARGODHA - A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F7-PG aircraft Thursday crashed during a training flight near village 29-South and the pilots got injured in the incident.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah informed the media persons that soon after the crash, rescue teams rushed to the spot and firstly rescued and moved safely the pilots to hospital. He claimed that Rescue 1122 firefighters, with professional prowess, controlled the fire which had erupted due to the fuel tank of the aircraft and averted any untoward happening.

A PAF spokesperson in a press release, said “PAF reports with regret that an F7-PG aircraft crashed during a training flight.” Reports said the pilot in last contact informed the control room about some technical problem in the aircraft, seeking permission for rescuing their lives.

After getting permission they jumped from the aircraft after changing its direction to fields. The injured pilots were shifted to Sargodha.