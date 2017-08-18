Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar today in Islamabad to discuss Pak-Japan bilateral relations and overall economic cooperation.

The Finance Minister remarked that Japan is a long time friend of Pakistan in its struggle and quest for economic development. He further said that they are expecting that Japan will continue to work for enhancing economic ties.

The Japanese Ambassador while speaking on the occasion said that that Japan is ever ready to help and contribute in socio-economic uplift in Pakistan.