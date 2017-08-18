ISLAMABAD -Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan considered the United States an important partner and wished to further strengthen bilateral relations.

In a meeting with US Ambassador David Hale, Abbasi said Pakistan wished to further strengthen the existing relations.

David Hale congratulated Abbasi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed a desire to enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a separate meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, the prime minister said Balochistan, being the largest province, had been given the top priority by the present government.

He said this was manifested by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects for Balochistan, including Gwadar Port, extensive road networks and socioeconomic uplift schemes.

Abbasi said: “Our government has focused on improving the law and order in the province, which has paid dividends in the form of accelerated development.”

The premier said all resources were being utilized to bring Balochistan at par with other federating units.

The prime minister said that he will visit Balochistan in the next couple of days to review development projects and the law and order situation.

The Balochistan chief minister assured full support in carrying forward the development agenda of the government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of members of the National Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, Abbasi directed to immediately release funds from the Sustainable Development Goals programme for electricity, gas and other schemes in South Punjab. The prime minister said that he will personally monitor the progress of development schemes in the areas and MNAs from South Punjab can contact him anytime for resolution of public grievances.

Those who attended the meeting included Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of State for Industries and Production Arshad Khan Leghari, Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Fayyazud Din, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Mian Imtiaz Ahmad, Zeb Jaffer, Maiza Hameed and Sabiha Nazir. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was also present.