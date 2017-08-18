Aizaz Ahmed, Pakistan’s ambassador to United States said today that Pakistan wants to make peace with Afghanistan and Islamabad should be praised for its role in new policy of US.

Meetings were conducted between Aizaz Ahmed, secretary of state and other officials in which role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism was discussed briefly.

He answered allegations by Afghan ambassador, saying Pakistan wants peace in the region. He also stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan jointly carried out some operations but to no avail.