PESHAWAR: Former Squash champion Qamar Zaman has denounced his seat as secretary of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and also revealed his entry into politics.

He maintained that due to political interference and the existence of two rival groups within the association, it has completely failed to work for the promotion of sports in the province.

“I will contest 2018 general elections,” Zaman said adding, “a number of political parties have approached him but I have not taken a decision on which party, if any, I would be joining.” He said it is also possible to contest the election as an independent candidate.

He said that many political involvements and infighting among two rival groups forced him to resign from the organization. He also stated, “I have waited for four years with the hope that both the groups will stop their dispute but my wait was in vein.”

Born 1952 in Quetta, Zaman was one of the world’s leading squash players in the 1970s and 1980s. His biggest victory was winning the British Open in 1975, beating the defending-champion Geoff Hunt of Australia in the quarterfinals before overpowering fellow Pakistani player Gogi Alauddin.

He also reached the British open 4 other times, in 1978,1979,1980 and 1984.

“Unfortunately, sports have never been a priority of any government in Pakistan,” Zaman said while criticizing the K-P government. He added that, “the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government in the province had proven to be a disappointment as far as sports were concerned. As sports enthusiasts, we were expecting a lot from a government led by a former cricketer.”

Many underprivileged kids have accomplished their dreams due to Zaman’s efforts. According to him, one of his biggest reasons for joining active politics is to work for the promotion of sports and the welfare of athletes in the province.