LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday filed a plea in election tribunal challenging the approval of Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers by Election Commission of Pakistan.

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of the former premier Nawaz Sharif was nominated to contest the NA-120 by-election to compete for the seat left vacant after her husband was disqualified by Supreme Court in Panama case.

According to the plea, Kulsoom Nawaz has concealed facts in her nomination papers. However; they were approved by the returning officer (RO) while ignoring those details.

On Thursday Kulsoom Nawaz’s papers were approved by ECP after rejecting the reservations raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Opposition parties had challenged the nomination papers on the basis that the name of a disqualified person’s party cannot be used in the election. The opposition also raised hue and cry that Kulsoom Nawaz’s UAE Iqama (work permit) was not affixed with documents.