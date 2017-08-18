ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has passed orders that his picture shall not be published in any media campaigns or advertisements in future.

A directive issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Thursday stated that all tiers of the government should ensure strict compliance of the order.

Since assuming office last month, PM Abbasi has taken several steps to streamline and smoothen the functioning of the government.

The latest directive indicates that the prime minister means business and does not believe in self-promotion and publicity.

Critics have often taken an exception to the standard practices by those in power to indulge in ostentatious displays of publicity and self-promotion at the expense of public exchequer.