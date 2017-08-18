ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The CCI, to be chaired by the Premier, would have chief ministers of the four provinces as its members. The other members would include Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi and Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar. The CCI meeting was to be held on 31 July in the chair of former Premier Nawaz Sharif to give approval to announcement of national population census.

The former Prime Minister was disqualified on July 28 and the new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected on August 1 by securing 221 votes.

The newly-elected Prime Minister has though reconstituted the CCI, yet the schedule to call the upcoming meeting of CCI has not been decided so far. The Prime Minister has to chair the CCI as chief ministers of all provinces participate in the meeting to approve or disapprove different projects. Talking to The Nation, Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Asif Bajwa said that they were waiting for meeting of CCI to present results of the national population census.

“The provisional results of the 6th population census are ready, which will be presented in the CCI meeting for approval before making it public,“ said Asif Bajwa.

It is essential to get approval from the CCI, according to the rules, as the census contains the data of the provincial governments. The CCI is a constitutional body, which makes attempt to resolve disputes of power-sharing between the federation and provinces.

Delay in census results could hold-up the Election Commission of Pakistan’s plan for delimitation of national and provincial assembly constituencies on the basis of new population count.

As, the chief election commissioner had reportedly said that they would not be in a position to start work on fresh delimitations before obtaining the final census data. The census was carried out after a gap of 19 years at a cost of Rs18.5 billion. The result of the ongoing census will be used for delimitation of constituencies, a division of fiscal resources and allocation of civil service quotas among the four federating units.

According to reports, the government conducted its first census in 1951, the second in 1961, the third in 1972, the fourth census in 1981 and the fifth census was conducted in March 1998.

According to the Constitution, it is mandatory to conduct census after every 10 years.