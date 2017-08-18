ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said Pakistan would soon get rid of polio owing to successful continuation of polio eradication drive.

He said this while talking to Chairman Rotary International Kalyan M Banerjee who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He appreciated the efforts of the government for eradication of polio virus which was evident from the fact that only three cases of polio had been reported this year.

The senior member of the foundation Aziz Memon, Rotary District Governors Faiza Qamar and Ovais Kohari, Head of Pakistan’s Emergency Operations Cell for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The president noted that the major reason behind the spread of polio was militancy which had now been largely overcome and as a result it was expected that polio would be completely eliminated from the country.

He emphasized that the government was making all out efforts to root out the polio virus from the country and these endeavors were producing positive results.

He said the major reasons behind the outbreak of such diseases were illiteracy and lack of awareness of the basic principles of hygiene.

He said the government was working on a comprehensive strategy under which the primary education would be completely entrusted to women which would help in creating awareness about primary health, increasing the literacy rate among women and eradicating fatal diseases from the society.

Chairman Rotary International Kalyan M Banerjee apprised the president about his effort to wipe out polio and said his foundation would continue to cooperate with the government of Pakistan in this regard.

He commended the services of Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar and Prime Minister’s Coordinator Sara Raza Farooq for launching a successful campaign against polio.