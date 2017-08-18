TOBA TEK SINGH - The District Price Control Committee on Thursday increased the prices of mutton from Rs600 to Rs650 per kg and beef from Rs280 to Rs310 per kg.

The meeting also decided to increase the support price of new Basmati rice from Rs98 to Rs106 per kg and old Basmati rice from Rs 115 to Rs120 per kg.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Shahrian president Mian Ehsanul Burki expressed grave concern over increase in the prices of meat. He said that when the prices of mutton and beef were fixed by the Price Control Committee at Rs600 and Rs280 per kg respectively the butchers were selling mutton at Rs 700 and beef at Rs350 per kg and now they will sell mutton at Rs750 and beef at Rs400 per kg. He added there was no check of the administration on the prices. He claimed that Toba was not a city like Faisalabad and it was small city where animals were easily available on low rates and the raise in the prices of mutton and beef was unjustifiable. He demanded withdrawal of the decision of increasing the prices of mutton and beef.