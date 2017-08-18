KASUR - Police claimed to have held 22 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operations and recovered illegal arms and narcotics from their possession here the other day.

According to official sources, the operation was launched under directives from DPO Ismail Kharak. The arrested culprits were wanted by the police in various cases of heinous crime. Police also recovered illegal weapons -seven pistols, two pump-actions and two guns - and drugs - 3kg of hashish, 85 bottles of liquor and 40 litres of wine - from their possession. Police registered cases against them and launched investigation.

On the occasion, DPO Ismail Kharak said that the police will go all-out for protection of the life, honour and property of the common man.

Talking to media, he said the police, with the limited resources available, are taking effective measures to maintain law and order across the district. He claimed that Kasur, with the public assistance, would be made a crime free district. He said that he himself is supervising police patrol in sensitive areas.

The open courts are also being conducted to ensure speedy justice to the public, the DPO added.