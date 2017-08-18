The National Assembly of Pakistan on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution commemorating Dr Ruth Pfau, the German nun who dedicated her life to eradication of leprosy in Pakistan.

The lawmakers observed a minute’s silence to pay her tribute on her demise.

“This House resolves that her rich legacy of selflessness, hope and perseverance be commemorated through a befitting state funeral," stated the resolution.

“The house further resolves that a care foundation be set up in recognition of her services by the Government of Pakistan.”

The resolution was presented by Minister for States and Frontier Region Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch.

Dr Ruth Pfau, a German doctor popularly known as Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’ for dedicating her life to eradicate leprosy in the country, died on 11th August, 2017, at a private hospital in Karachi. She was 87. She died after a prolonged age-related illness.

She had first come to Pakistan in 1960. The plight of leprosy victims touched her and she decided to stay to treat them. SHe founded Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi in 1962. The center now has branches all across Pakistan and has now treated over 50,000 families.

Due to her tireless efforts, the World Health Organisation in 1996 declared Pakistan one of the first countries in Asia to be free of leprosy.