A former federal minister on Friday claimed Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from premiership as part of a “conspiracy hatched by certain individuals of an institution”.

Pervaiz Rashid, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) loyalist who was sacked as the information minister in wake of an investigation into Dawn Leaks, said people reacted strongly to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

“Everybody saw the reaction to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. In the past, people would forget about the incident within two to three months,” he added.

Commenting on Dawn Leaks, Rashid said he played his part to save democracy in the country, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were pawns in the whole episode.

“It was the mentality of a certain institution that had done everything and that PTI was just a pawn. I won't take the name of the institution but certain individuals were involved.”