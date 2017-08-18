ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday handed over the much-discussed Volume 10 of the Joint Investigation Team report to the NAB authorities.

The operation branch of the National Accountability Bureau received the attested copies of the entire JIT report, including Volume 10, from the SC registrar office. The NAB official, however, did not share its contents, but only told media persons that the volume contains 415 pages.

The Supreme Court, in its July 28 judgment, had directed the NAB to file references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar.

The NAB will file references against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment.

The bureau will also file references against Nawaz Sharif and his two sons regarding 16 other companies. A reference will also be filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income.

In pursuance of the apex court judgment in the Panama case, the anti-graft body had requested the apex court to provide the JIT report. The registrar office had provided only one set of the JIT report which did not include Volume 10.

The NAB authorities again requested the SC registrar to provide three more sets of the JIT report and a copy of Volume 10 without which investigation could not be completed.

According to the JIT, it had sent 21 requests to six countries – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Luxembourg, British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom – for mutual legal assistance. However, the JIT received reply to only four requests.

On July 10, JIT head Wajid Zia, while submitting the report, had requested the implementation bench of the apex court to keep Volume 10 confidential as the investigation was in progress.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court had hinted at making the Volume 10 of JIT report public. Khawaja Haris, counsel for ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, was also shown the Volume 10 in the courtroom. He, however, did not press for making it public.





TERENCE J SIGAMONY