LAYYAH - Various holders of private universities’ degrees who had applied for educators posts staged a protest against the delay in the issuance of recruitment orders.

Outside the office of District Education Authority’s chief executive officer (CEO), Dozens of male and female candidates from various universities chanted slogans against education officers. Talking to Nation, the protester said that they had been selected as educators but the Education Department objected on their degrees.

They said that they passed the NTS and were selected on merit but the CEO had objected their degrees and ordered verification of the same from the main Campus. “Now, our degrees have been verified by their universities’ main campus but the Education Department is delaying the issuance of orders,” they said.

The protesters said that the student from other districts had got recruitment orders but the Education Department Layyah was not issuing the orders. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif take note of the issue.

Talking to The Nation, NCBA & E Campus Director Malik Hashim said that the collage was affiliated with Main Campus of NCBA & E and Main Campus also verified the degrees of the students. He said that the college degrees are verified through main campus on demand of Education Authority. He added that NCBA&E students of other districts like Muzafargragh, Bakkhar and other districts have got orders while the education authority has not issued the orders.

When contacted, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Osman Muneer said, “We have written a letter to the HEC for the purpose.” CEO Shoukat Ali Sherwani said the authority would issue the orders after approval from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).