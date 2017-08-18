GUJRAT: Former Premier Nawaz Sharif is said to visit the residence of the boy Hamid Chugtai, who died last Friday as a result of a collision with a protocol vehicle which was part of the ex-premier’s cavalcade during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore. According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif may also accompany his brother on the occasion.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be apprehended. The local administration and police have made several requests to the ousted prime minister’s staff to hand over the driver and the vehicle for investigation into the case but in vain.

Despite the intervention of Punjab government in favor of the police, the staff is hesitant in handing over the perpetrator. The staff refused to hand over the suspect despite the chief minister’s request to do so.

A police party led by a senior official of Gujrat police had also visited a senior security officer of Nawaz Sharif on last Saturday to arrest the driver but returned empty handed.

An official raised the query as to how the ex-premier would respond if the boy’s parents inquired about any legal action taken against the driver during his visit to the victim’s house vis-à-vis the delayed tactics in surrendering the suspect. He further added that the visit should be postponed until the driver was under arrest.

However, strangely a PML-N MPA Mian Tariq of Dinga gave assure that the victim’s family would not raise any questions that would put Sharif in a pickle. He stressed that the visit would go as scheduled and the Sharif’s would visit the victim’s house upon arrival in Lalamusa.

According to the MPA, he and Punjab local bodies minister Mansha Ullah Butt had met with the parents of Hamid a few days ago and handed them a Rs. 2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab chief minister which the family had humbly accepted.