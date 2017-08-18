Sharifs not appearing before NAB today

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons are not going to appear before a NAB team, which had summoned them today for a probe relating to Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

Sources said that Nawaz and his sons, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, have conveyed to the National Accountability Bureau to send them a questionnaire instead.

They said the anti-graft body is likely to accept this request as it had accepted such requests in the past from former premiers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani as well as other political leaders.

The case of Azizia Mills, which the family had set up in Saudi Arabia, is one of the four references NAB is preparing against Sharifs, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Tariq Shafi and others – in the light of July 28 Supreme Court judgment in Panama Papers case, wherein Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as PM.

The sources said that an eight-member team of NAB Rawalpindi was assigned Al-Azizia case and it had summoned the respondents at Lahore bureau to record their statements.

The seven of its members had already reached Lahore while NAB Rawalpindi Director General Nasir Iqbal was likely to arrive today (Friday). Besides the director, the team includes two investigation officers, two case officers and two officers of the legal wing.

The NAB had reportedly issued notices to Nawaz and sons on August 11 for appearance on August 18 (today), but the party sources said the Sharifs did not receive any notice and whatever has been there was only through the media.

Also, they said, Hussain and Hassan were out of the country and they could not have appeared even if they had been sent any notice.

PML-N Spokesman Dr Asif Kirmani told the media that Nawaz and his sons did not receive any notice so there was no question of their appearing before the NAB today.

Private TV channels had earlier ascribed to Kirmani that the Sharifs will appear before the NAB team, but he later said that media had attributed a wrong statement to him.

However, he said whenever Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Hassain, Hassan will get the notice, they will obey the law accordingly.

But some sources said that Sharifs might not have appeared even if they had received any notice and their request for questionnaire had been rejected, taking the plea that they have moved the apex court not only for a review of the disqualification of PM but also to stay further implementation of July 28 verdict.

The team probing Al-Azizia Mills will also investigate Mr Sharif and his sons with regard to the Hill Metal Establishment.

As for the other cases, the NAB would file a reference against Mr Sharif; his children Maryam Safdar, Hussain and Hassan; and son-in-law retired Capt Muhammad Safdar relating to four upscale flats in London, the property whose revelation led to institution of the Panama Papers case.

Yet another case against them involves 16 other companies: Flagship Investments, Hartstone Properties, Que Holdings, Quint Eaton Place 2, Quint Saloane, Quaint, Flagship Securities, Quint Gloucester Place, Quint Paddington, Flagship Developments, Alanna Services (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron, Ansbacher, Coomber and Capital FZE (Dubai).

The fourth reference has to be filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income. According to NAB sources, the bureau would take up this case on Aug 23.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the NAB has written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan, asking it to provide details of all accounts of the Sharif family and Ishaq Dar.

The NAB Lahore has also written to Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan to provide all details of the seven companies of Finance Minister Dar.

NOKHAIZ SAHI and Sajid Zia