Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Chief of the Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), said today that if the government announces that local people would have total rights on natural resources of the province, then resistance in Balochistan would come to an end.

Pakhtoon Nationalist leader on the occasion of the 70th Independence Day while giving an interview to the BBC’s Urdu service said that there are unlimited resources in Balochistan but still Pakhtoon and Baloch in Balochistan are very poor. He lamented the fact that even people are not provided with gas that is a clear evidence of exploitation of people. He said that people will not spare those who plunder their assets.



He said that it’s the duty of every one to respect the constitution of Pakistan. He also referred to the speech of Quaid-e Azam on 11th August,1947 in which he said we must respect the religion of every citizen as every Pakistani is equal in the eyes of law.

All the problems in Pakistan can be solved if the institutions do not exceed their mandate and work within their spheres. Army, journalists, politicians and other institutions must remain within their mandate as provided in the constitution, he maintained.

Parliament must be the centre of power and all internal and external policies must be decided there.

“Those implementing this principle are friends of Pakistan and those against it are responsible for the destruction of the country” he asserted.

He contended that Pakistan has to make peace with Afghanistan, Iran and India and to get rid of USA and Jehadis otherwise the entire region would be on fire. If Pakistan acts sincerely, 60% of Afghan problems can be resolved.

Regarding terrorism and extremism in the country, he said that sovereignty of Afghanistan must be respected otherwise there would be destruction all over.

Pakistan is being blamed for interfering in Afghanistan, but interference is being done in Pakistan from Afghan side as well, he continued.

Achakzai said that pakistan should take lead in solving Kashmir issue and should propose the idea of an independent Kashmir. This is the only solution of Kashmir issue.

He was asked about the Indian response regarding Kashmir, he answered that Pakistan will not be responsible for India’s response. By speaking about freedom of both parts of Kashmir, Pakistan would tell the world that it wants solution of the ever prolonged problem. He said that the root cause of tension between Pakistan and India is Kashmir.

In the end he said that it is wise to accept that our enemies will interfere in the country’s internal matters. Pakistan would not be able to complete CPEC if there is no peace.