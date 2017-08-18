ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s dissident Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai, who was wearing a ‘traditional turban’, made a striking entry to attend the proceedings of the house on Thursday.

Gulalai, who entered the house in the middle of proceedings, grabbed the attention of many lawmakers owing to her unique attire. She silently observed the proceedings and women lawmakers from the treasury benches, mainly from the PML-N, kept shaking hand with her as she seated. The PTI’s dissident female lawmaker, at the end of the session, was seen surrounded by a crowd as many of the visitors were trying to make ‘selfies’ with her (seemingly with the permission of Gulali).

Interestingly, some women lawmakers including PTI’s dissident MNA Musrat Zeb were also seen taking her picture in her new style in the corridors of Parliament House.

“Please stay there for a second...I am taking your picture,” said Musrat Zeb before taking her photo at the stairs.

Gulali was also seen introducing herself at the gate of Parliament as the security officials might not have recognized her at the first glimpse.

Earlier this month, she accused PTI chief Imran Khan of sending her lewd text messages and harassment. However, she refused to share evidence and instead said that PTI chief’s blackberry phone should be checked. A parliamentary committee on ‘ethics’ has been proposed to look into the allegations of Gulali but it has still not been formed. Both the PTI and the Jamaat-e-Islami have refused to be part of this committee.

