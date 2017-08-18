ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday invited UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ attention towards India’s designs to bring demographic changes in held Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, Asif condemned the Indian barbaric policies against defenceless Kashmiris. He deplored the recent killings in Kashmir as well as harassment of the Hurriyat leadership on false and fabricated grounds.

While urging the world community and human rights organizations to take notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in held Kashmir, he invited the attention of the UN chief towards Indian nefarious designs of bringing demographic changes in order to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

In this regard, the foreign minister underlined the steps of the Indian government like attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian constitution, settlement of West Pakistan refugees, giving land to non-Kashmiri industrialists, and the establishment of Sainik colonies.

He emphasized that these actions were in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions as well as international law and norms, which prohibit bringing material changes to a disputed territory. Asif noted that the intended demographic changes would undermine the prospects of holding a free and fair plebiscite in the held Kashmir required by UNSC resolutions.

The tension between Pakistan and India has been running high since July 2016 after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani. The occupant Indian forces have killed dozens of protesters to quell the following agitation.

Later, the Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed caused more tension. Pakistan and the Kashmiris observed Wani’s death anniversary this week promoting India to fire along the Line of Control.

Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - since the partition of British India in 1947 and many border skirmishes and military standoffs.

Kashmir has been the main cause of tension with the exception of the 1971 war where the conflict originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan - now Bangladesh.

This year, the conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav added to the tension. A Pakistani military court has sentenced the Indian spy to death in April.

Jadhav, a Research and Analysis Wing agent, was found guilty of terrorism and espionage. New Delhi however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year. The trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

New Delhi approached the International Court of Justice, which asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict.

Asif paid tribute to the valiant people of Kashmir for showing unmatched determination and resilience in peacefully pursuing their noble cause.

He underscored the Indian government should read the writing on the wall that its repressive policies can never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris from demanding the right to self-determination confirmed to them by UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.