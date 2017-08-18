GUJRAT - The English Department students of the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a projects exhibition and a seminar on gender parity here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

Renowned educationist Prof Dr Mubeena Talat of COMSATS, who was the chief guest, threw light on the problems being faced by the women in Pakistani society. She called upon every member of society to work towards gender equity to help strengthen laws aim at protecting women against all forms of exploitation, violence and aggression.

Head of department Dr Behzad Anwar was in the host’s chair while Asst Prof Nazia Anwar was the coordinator of both the events.

The students gave a comprehensive overview of women exploitation and discrimination through posters, models and multi-media projects.

“Women are an integral part of our society. They must be given their due place. Without gender equity, we cannot promote positive social values,” Dr Mubeena Talat said.

Dr Behzad Anwar said that language and literature play an important role in promoting positive social values, adding that his department keeps students engaged in social awareness activities.

In her vote of thanks, Nazia Anwar said exploitation of women must be condemned at all levels. Dr Riaz Ahmad Mangrio and other senior faculty members attended the exhibition and seminar and praised the students for their projects.