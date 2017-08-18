LAHORE - Ruling out the possibility of any dialogue with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said he did not see role of Sharif family in future politics.

“I am not seeing Mian Sahib and his family in future politics anymore,” he observed while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House here. He was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto and other party leaders.

But unlike his prediction about the ouster of Sharif family from the country’ future politics, Zardari did see a future role by their party, PML-N. “It is not correct to say that PML-N will stop playing its role as a political entity. No political party can be wiped out completely from the political scene,” he remarked.

The PPP leader said there was a misconception in the people that PPP had supported the government of Nawaz Sharif in the past. “It is not true since we had only supported democracy and the parliament at that time. We have been supporting democracy in the past and would continue to do so in future as well,” he maintained, adding he believed in evolution of democracy.

Zardari further stated that in the present situation he did not see any threat to the government and democracy, and hence there was no question of supporting the ruling party at this moment. “Time is now over for any agreement or dialogue with the government. It is election time now and every party has to finalise its candidates in the coming days,” he averred.

When asked what happened to his friendship with Nawaz Sharif and his policy of reconciliation, Zardari smiled and said: “My friendship is with democracy and not with any person. I have never eaten “paaey” with Mian Sahib.” He recalled that he had relations with the PML-N leader in the distant past when he was in America and Sharif was in London.

“In a relationship, one has to invest and maintain regular contacts. Even a real brother would not pick your phone call if you call him after a gap of four years,” he averred.

Asif said he never sought any political benefit from Nawaz Sharif nor would he seek any in future. Zardari said Nawaz Sharif’s style of governance had never been democratic. He also took credit in the fact that there was no political prisoner in his time, but now the situation was otherwise.

Speaking on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said the Sharif family should not expect any relief from PPP this time. The nation knows Sharif was not innocent, he said.

A questioner asked if his party would support the government on the issue of amendments in articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, the PPP chief avoided giving a direct answer. “We will see and take a decision when the amendments are brought before the parliament,” he said, adding there was no final word in politics. “If certain law has been enacted in the past, it does not mean it has attained finality. It can be changed later in the new situation,” he asserted.

Zardari affirmed PPP had always been speaking against these articles since the signing of the Charter of Democracy and later during the constitutional amendments. “But the PML-N always insisted on retaining these articles,” he lamented.

To a question if his party was ready to make political alliance with PTI, Zardari replied that Imran Khan was a non-political man and it was not easy to advise him on any issue. “Khan is playing full toss now. Let’s see when he plays a low ball and we will decide accordingly,” he remarked.

He also endorsed Bilawal’s earlier statement that the PML-N and the PTI were two sides of the same coin. “I endorse my chairman’s words which should be taken as stated by me. Yes, they are two sides of the same coin,” he said while making it clear that he considered Bilawal as his chairman, being the head of PPP. Zardari asserted PPP would now do its own politics. “We take all decisions with consultation, but nothing is final in politics,” he maintained.

Bilawal Bhutto maintained currently two parties were doing politics of the right wing and they were in power. He warned of negative consequences if only right-wing parties held sway in the country. “We will do our ideological politics based on the philosophy of Bhuttoism,” he said.

Reacting to a question about the expected outcome of NAB cases against the Sharifs, Asif Zardari said they had been filed lately and his legal team had not examined them yet. “Also, I don’t know the mind of judges what they are to decide about them. I have always advocated across-the-board accountability. But it seems it is meant only for PPP,” he said.

When a reporter sought his comment on the rally staged by PNL-N after the disqualification of its prime minister, the PPP leader termed it a big joke. “Nawaz Sharif is in the government and in the opposition at the same time. A prime minister saw him off in Rawalpindi while a chief minister received him in Lahore. What a joke!” he remarked.

To a question on the political activities of banned outfits, Zardari said it has been clearly written in the NAP that banned outfits could not take part in politics with new nomenclature.

During the course of the press conference, a journalist asked him if Bilawal Bhutto acted upon his political advice. Zardari posed a counter-question, asking the journalist how old her daughter was. He said she was 14. Upon this, Zardari asked him if she listened to him. The answer was in the negative. Zardari then smiled and said his son was a grown-up man and would not listen to him. He takes his own decisions, he added.

To a question about the party’s future political activities in Punjab, Zardari said his party had already started its political campaign in NA-120, but it was a beginning. “My presence has generated political activity here and it will definitely make the difference,” he said.





