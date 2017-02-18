ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior on Friday refused to promote two FIA officials to next grade for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

The expenditures of both these officials did not match with their known sources of income and assets, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry said.

Two inspectors of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Shahzad Zafar Chaudhry and Muhammad Ayaz have been refused promotion to the rank of assistant directors on the directions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the spokesman said. The departmental promotion committee had recommended their promotion to the next grades.

The minister has also directed director general FIA to hold a detailed inquiry into the assets of these officials and they would not be given promotion till the completion of inquiry.

The spokesman said that a joint investigation team (JIT) was holding an inquiry against both the officials for their alleged involvement in malpractices.

The JIT in its initial report says that Shahzad Zafar Chaudhry went on a visit to Norway for seven times during the last 10 years. These expenditures do not match with his known income and assets. Similarly, Ayaz visited US four times during the last five years and these expenditures also do not match with his known income and assets.

A JIT comprising officials of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) besides other officers had been formed on the directions of interior minister to keep a strict watch on the activities of officials of the FIA to root out corruption within the agency. JIT is mandated to inquire against the assets and income of those officials who were allegedly involved in corrupt practices as well as whose expenditures did not match with their known income.