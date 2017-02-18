SIALKOT-During a midnight crackdown, police and law enforcement agencies arrested 35 Afghan nationals for illegally residing in Sialkot city’s congested Rangpura locality.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan told newsmen that the accused were residing there illegally in Rangpura. He added that the Rangpura police have registered a case (No 61/2017) under 13/14 Foreign Act and sent the accused behind bars.

He revealed that the police had registered four separate cases under the Foreign Act besides arresting 43 Afghan nationals from Jan 01, 2017 to till now. He added that the Sialkot police had registered nine separate cases under the Foreign Act and arrested 15 Afghan nationals during 2016 for illegally residing in Sialkot-Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the district administration further tightened the security in and around the main shrines in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas after the Sehwan Sharif shrine suicidal bomb attack.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail reviewed the security arrangements of the shrines in Sialkot. He directed the police and personnel of the law enforcing agencies to keep a vigilant eye on the dubious persons. He added that no shrine has been closed in Sialkot district.