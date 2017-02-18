Gilgit - The law and enforcement agencies and police on Friday arrested 40 suspected persons, including six Afghans, during a joint search operation in Gilgit.

Earlier, the ministry of interior had dispatched a letter to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), warning that terrorists may target the public gathering and community in the region.

The department has also urged the Gilgit police chief to take foolproof security measures in the city elsewhere in the region.

Following the alert, the local police and law and enforcement agencies conducted the search operation and arrested 40 suspects.

The City police station SHO Zahor Ahmad said that the local police arrested Afgans for living illegally in the area.

He further said that the police arrested six suspects after they could not produce legal documents. Zahor Ahmad added that the city police would make all security measures to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened in the region and beefed up at the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to ensure safe passage.