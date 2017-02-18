Lahore - The Army on Friday night reportedly attacked suspected militant hideouts close to the Pak-Afghan border, DawnNews reported.

The army attacked the alleged training camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar located near the Pak-Afghan border and reportedly destroyed the compound and four other hideouts of suspected terrorists.

The military action was reportedly carried out near the Pak-Afghan border in areas adjacent to Mohmand and Khyber Agencies.

The training camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar deputy commander Adil Bacha was reportedly destroyed in the attack and suspected militants were also killed, DawnNews reported quoting sources, however, these claims could not be independently verified.