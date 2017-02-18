Lahore - The Army on Friday night reportedly attacked suspected militant hideouts close to the Pak-Afghan border, DawnNews reported.
The army attacked the alleged training camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar located near the Pak-Afghan border and reportedly destroyed the compound and four other hideouts of suspected terrorists.
The military action was reportedly carried out near the Pak-Afghan border in areas adjacent to Mohmand and Khyber Agencies.
The training camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar deputy commander Adil Bacha was reportedly destroyed in the attack and suspected militants were also killed, DawnNews reported quoting sources, however, these claims could not be independently verified.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Feb-2017 here.