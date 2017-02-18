LAHORE:- Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of party leaders from South Punjab at Karachi on Saturday (today) to decide the fate of party’s Multan rally. PPP leaders, Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, Natasha Daultana and Shaukat Basra will brief the Chairman about the security situation and the arrangements being made for the rally. Bilawal is scheduled to lead a rally from Rahimyar Khan and address a public gathering at Multan on March 10. It may be noted that PPP has already postponed its public gathering at Lahore scheduled for Friday last due to worsening security situation in the country.–Staff Reporter

Sources said that Multan administration was less likely to allow holding of a public gathering due to the same reason.