LAHORE: The commander of the banned outfit involved in the deadly Charing Cross suicide bombing has been identified by the intelligence agencies.

Intelligence sources informed that a detailed report on the investigation has been submitted to the Prime Minister and Interior Minister about the commander of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Akhtar Khalil Urfi Hasan, along with another accomplice Ameen, who are the “important characters” behind the Lahore attack.

According to the sources, perpetrator Urfi Hasan sent four terrorists to Lahore and two terrorists to Sialkot. The Lahore suicide attacker and his three accomplices were provided residence by their faciliatator, Ameen, in Lahore.

The latest development follows the arrest of two facilitators involved in the attack as Security agencies are also trying to track down Akhtar Khalil Urfi Hasan and Ameen, the sources added.

According to police sources, the facilitators were caught from Dera Ismail Khan and Lahore, and the terrorists entered Lahore from South Punjab. The arrested suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation, the sources added.

On Thursday, a picture showing one of the alleged facilitators of the suicide bombing was released. A reward of Rs 1 million has been announced for information pertaining to the facilitator.