SARGODHA-Two terrorists were killed in a shootout with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) here near bypass road on Friday.

The lawmen also recovered explosives and arms from the scene.

According to CTD officials, following a tip-off about the presence of some terrorists near Mitha Masoom locality on Sargodha bypass, the Counter-Terrorism Department rushed to the area. On seeing the CTD officials, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing, which the later retaliated with fire and a shootout ensued. Resultantly two terrorists were killed while four-kg-laden pressure cooker prepared for blast, arms and a quilt were seized. According to the CTD sources, the terrorists had spent the night in quilt and were ready for any attack. The CTD, Police and other law enforcement agencies have initiated further investigation. The dead bodies have been shifted to hospital for autopsy and identification.