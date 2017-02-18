LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal yesterday rejected the disqualification reference filed against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif by the PTI leaders.

In his decision, the Speaker has noted that the Lahore High Court decision which had been made the basis of the reference had already been challenged in the same court through an intra-court appeal No: 1455 and 1456/2016. The Speaker further wrote in his decision that he could not send the reference to the Election Commission since the question of Chief Minister’s disqualification under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution at this stage does not arise when the matter was subjudice.

Besides the petitioners, copy of the Speaker’s decision has also been sent to Election Commission of Pakistan.

On Wednesday last, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Advocate Mustafa Ramday appeared before the Speaker on behalf of the Chief Minister and presented their arguments against the reference.

Earlier, the Speaker heard the petitioners, Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Ch alongwith their lawyer Zaheeruddin Babar Awan. They repeated their arguments already mentioned in their application.

It may be recalled that PTI leaders had filed a disqualification reference against the Punjab Chief Minister under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution pleading that he (CM )was no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ after violation of LHC decision regarding relocation of two sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has convened a meeting of Parliamentary leaders of Opposition parties to chalk out future strategy. Among the possible options under consideration are boycott of the next Assembly session and tabling of a resolution against the Speaker.

Also, in a statement, Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Ch of the PTI have accused the Speaker of having a clear bias in favour of the ruling party.

They further stated that Speaker had committed contempt of court and violation of the Constitution by not sending the reference to the ECP. Rashid also announced to challenge Speaker’s decision in the court.