SEHWAN - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday said terrorists would be countered with full force, urging the army to eliminate them wherever they are.”

According to a PM House statement, he said this while chairing a meeting in the aftermath of the horrific bomb blast at the shrine of sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He was briefed by the Sindh chief secretary about the tragic incident in which 88 people were killed and 343 injured of whom 76 are in serious condition.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been fighting a war for its identity since its inception. “In the pursuit of peace and prosperity, every state in history has faced opposition from those who have wished to take them to primitive and barbaric roots,” he said.

The prime minister said: “For the past many years, we have been fighting the enemies from within and those abroad. We have faced dark days in our history. However, we have always come through with a resilience that has been an inspiration for the world.”

“It is time for us to unite and fight the radicals wherever they may be whether inside or coming from outside, and I direct and authorise my armed forces and law-enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy wherever they are with the full force of the state.” He termed it an obligation towards future generations and others facing oppression.

“We must hold firm, but reject fear and renounce this depravity wherever we see it with a moral rebuke we reserve only for the most heinous,” the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

“My administration will do its part in ensuring defeat to those who question our humanity, and the rights and liberties of our fellow countrymen,” the PM affirmed.

“This war will end and will conclude with the victory of our people and our positive values that bind us,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, the prime minister visited a hospital in Nawabshah and inquired after those injured in Thursday’s blast at Sehwan Sharif. He expressed profound solidarity with the victims. He was accompanied by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser Nasir Janjua, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meanwhile, dozens of passionate devotees Friday staged protest against the suicide bomb blast and entered Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine by breaking barriers.

The protest erupted when a large number of people arrived at the mausoleum and became angry over closure of the gates. The security officers barred them from visiting the place after which they staged a demonstration and chanted slogans against the government.

While expressing a strong devotion, the activists broke barricades, entered the shrine and termed police responsible for Thursday’s blast in Sehwan Sharif that took lives of 88 people and left about 240 injured.

They said terrorism cannot crush their determination and that the mosques and worship places can never be closed.

Police later cordoned off the shrine. The centuries-old shrine's white floor was smeared with blood, scattered with shoes, shawls, and baby bottles.

At 3.30 am the shrine's caretaker stood among the carnage and defiantly rang its bell, a daily ritual that he vowed to continue, telling AFP he will "not bow down to terrorists".

Health officials said the number of people killed in the shrine blast had jumped to 88, including at least 20 children, making it the deadliest attack in Pakistan since a 2014 assault on a Peshawar school.

Pakistanis also vented their grief and fury at the bombings on social media and with small protests in some cities.

"The government should identify and punish these terrorists," Ghulam Shabbir Bhatti, a resident of Sehwan, said.

"Sunnis, Shias, Hindus, ppl from all faiths visit Sehwan... This is an attack on our identity & culture," wrote Twitter user Zahraa Saifullah.

"I wish I could have been here and died in the blast last night," a devastated Ali Hussain told Reuters, sitting on the floor of the shrine. He said that local Sufis had asked for more security after a separate bombing this week killed 13 people in Lahore, but said: "No one bothered to secure this place."

Anwer Ali, 25, rushed to the shrine after he heard the explosion, and described seeing dead bodies and chaos as people fled the scene. "There were threats to the shrine. The Taliban had warned that they will attack here, but authorities didn't take it seriously," Ali said.