SADIQABAD - The police claimed to have recovered an abducted girl from Rajanpur Kalan here the other day. According to the Sadiqabad Saddr Police, Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Mauzapur Lamma, told the police that his daughter Zaibun Nisa was working at fields when the accused - Abdul Qadeer, Shah Nawaz, Haq Nawaz and Nadeem - of Rajanpur Kalan abducted her.

The police raided the house of Abdul Qadeer and recovered the girl. The police also registered a case against the accused and started investigation.