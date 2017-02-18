OKARA-The government dillydallying and shirking from its responsibilities has resulted in the “unexpected surge in terror incidents” although armed forces, through operation Zarb-e-Azb, had well dismantled network and roots of the terrorists, PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen declared.

“It is the slackness of the civil government to play its due role in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), has again provided an opportunity to terrorists to surge up.”

MNA Jahangir Tareen stated while talking to the media at the residence of PTI leader Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari in Karmanwala Sharif here on Friday.

Mr Tareen pointed out that despite a lapse of two and half years, the Necta could not be made functional.

“It is fact a that peace has been restored in Fata and other tribal areas, Balochistan and Karachi through Zarb-e-Azab but efforts on the whole against terrorism could not be succeeded until judiciary and police attain complete freedom,” he argued. He regretted that the government has not yet even completed registration of seminaries.

Responding a question on Panama Leaks, Tareen claimed that the schedule issued by the Apex court disclosed that hearing of the case would be completed by the upcoming Thursday. “After that, it depends on the Supreme Court whether or not pronounced its verdict immediately or reserve it for any next date,” he added. The PTI stalwart reaffirmed his party resolve that it would keep focusing on elimination of corruption at all levels.

“The struggle against corruption must start from the top to the low without any discrimination,” he stressed. Regarding Daesh, Mr Tareen said that after acknowledgement of terror activities carried out by Daesh, he could not say whether or not Daesh exists in the country. “It is govt’s responsibility to dig out realities about Daesh to avoid further bloodshed,” he said.

He said that the PTI leadership has been awaiting the participation of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardar in the by-elections. “The PTI will not only field its candidate in the contest but also has prepared for a legal fight on the PPP asset declaration in the nomination papers,” he declared.

He said the PTI leadership and workers share the grief of and stand by the bereaved families whose loved ones were martyred in the recent terrorism incidents across the country.

On the occasion, PTI leader Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna, Rao Safdar Ali Khan and others were present.

Six railways officials injured: Six railway officials including divisional XEN suffered injuries when a motor-trolley overturned during inspection of track near Matanwala railway level crossing at Havili Lakkha.

According to railways sources, the railway staffers including divisional XEN Riaz Mehmood Lashari, sub-engineers - Farrukh Abbas, Muhammad Asif, trolley mechanics - Niaz Ahmad along with Farhat Abbas and Asif Nawaz were inspecting Haveli Lakkha-Lahore Railway track on a motor-trolley.

Near Matanawala railway level crossing, emergency break was applied to reduce speed of the motor-trolley but it overturned beside the track. Resultantly, six persons including the XEN sustained injuries were rushed to hospital.

Later, two of the injured - Farhat Abbas and Asif were referred to Lahore due to their critical.