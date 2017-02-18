islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Friday launched Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR) service to verify the degree awarding institutions approved by HEC online.

Through newly introduced e-portal system, the candidates will get online access of programs of Pakistani universities/degree awarding institutions that have been approved by HEC.

According to an official, PQR is an online database which contains information regarding accredited higher qualifications and institutions recognized by HEC of all public and private sector universities.

This e-portal will also include sub-campuses and affiliated as well as constituent colleges.

“PQR will provide defined levels of knowledge, skills and competencies to be acquired by every graduate,” official said. HEC started developing a qualification framework for higher education sector in 2009 and took necessary steps to develop tools for implementing the framework covering all HEC chartered public and private higher education institutions in the country.

Official said PQF is a level-based and outcomes focused mechanism and it sets out the levels on which a qualification can be recognised in Pakistan.

It also encompasses a comprehensive list of all quality assured qualifications in Pakistan. Each accredited qualification has been assigned a level.

As per official, it consists of entry Level-1 to Level-8, describing the difficulty of qualifications at each level.

PQF has been structured to help learners to make informed decisions about the qualification required, and will help employers to assess what qualification a candidate has achieved.

It will help in establishing the national standards of qualifications as well as provide a basis for comparison of qualifications at national as well as international levels.

Further, it will help in international recognition of academic qualification; facilitate trans-national mobility of graduates and learners, in addition to be used as an instrument for qualitative reforms in education system.

The first announcement for nomination of focal persons for PQR and populating the data by universities was made by HEC in October 2016.

The response of universities on PQR has been encouraging and till date 144 HEC recognized universities and degree awarding institutions, out of total 183 institutions, have nominated their focal persons.

It is worth mentioning that till date 15,098 programs have been listed in the PQR portal.

The universities have been informed that PQR is going to be linked to HEC initiatives such as attestation system of degrees awarded by the universities, appointment of HEC approved supervisors, award of national research grants for universities, thematic research grants for social sciences, indigenous/overseas scholarships, etc.