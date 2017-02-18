SIALKOT-Over nine centuries-old shrine of renowned saint of Subcontinent Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) lacks security arrangement and has been left in dilapidated condition as its roofs, walls and floors have developed cracks.

The Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board (PETB) earns Rs24 million annually from the shrine in the shape of the donations from visiting devotees. According to a survey, the building has developed inches deep cracks which have never been repaired for the last several decades due to which it is feared that it might collapse at any time.

There is no security system at the shrine, as hundreds of the devotees across the country visit the shrine daily and they donate generously. The several devotees said that all the three water filtration plants and eight water coolers have been out of order for the last six consecutive years due to which the visiters suffer great ordeal in getting water.

Donations by the devotees are often stolen from the special boxes kept there by the shrine management after breaking their locks, which was a point of grave concern.

When contacted, the officials of Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board Sialkot said the miserable condition of the shrine was repeatedly brought into the notice of high officials but to no avail. They added that the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board Sialkot gets an income of Rs24 million annually from the shrine. They negated the allegation of theft of such donations by unknown elements from the boxes. They admitted the security flaws, saying that there was no official or private security arrangements at the shrine due to some unknown reasons.

Lawyers Lala Mubashar Butt, Waseem Iqbal Mehar, Imran Suhail Tarar, Ch Yousaf, Adnan Dar, Rana Naeem Javaid, Malik Husnain Tariq, Mian Yahiya Idrees, Ch Salman Tariq Khatana and Syed Iftikhar Hussain Bukhari have expressed grave concern over prolonged non-availability of the basic facilities at the shrine for the visiting people. They said that the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Board has miserably failed to provide the basic facilities for the visitors.

Meanwhile, social, religious, business, political circles expressed grave concern over the miserable condition of the shrine. They have urged the federal and provincial governments to look into the matter.

The prominent religious saint spread the light of the Islam in Sialkot region as thousands of non-believers embraced Islam on his hands and the Sialkot became the strong fort of Islam hundreds of years ago, when Raja Saalbaahn was the ruler of Sialkot.

It remained a destiny of religious saints and sags who loved peace and chose Sialkot for preaching of Islam and spreading their spiritual teachings. Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) commonly known as Imam Sahib led these saints and devoted his life for spreading Islam.

The family relationship of Imam Sahib (RA) reaches Hazrat Ali (RA). He reached Sialkot on the request of mother of another local religious saint namely Hazrat Pir Murad Ali (RA), who was martyred by then ruler Raja Saalbaahn.

The Raja martyred Pir Murad Ali for want of his blood just to halt the repeated collapsing of the outer wall (Faseel) of the newly established Sialkot Fort, as the Faseel repeatedly collapsed in every in evening if it was built in morning and in every morning if it was built in evening. Raja Saalbaahn’s ministers and advisors advised him to arrange the blood of any Muslim for halting the repeated collapse of the Faseel. Different traditions say that Raja Saalbaahn lifted Hazrat Pir Murad and martyred him and dropped his blood in the basis of the Sialkot Fort’s Faseel. On this, the Faseel became stronger and did not collapse again.

On the brutal killing, his mother requested Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) to come to Sialkot and fight against the non-believers. Imam Aliul Haq came to Sialkot with his followers and spread Islam resultantly thousands of non believers became Muslims.